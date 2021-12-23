Emirates has announced winter sun deals on luxury vacations to Dubai, the Maldives, and other destinations.

Emirates has announced winter sun deals for luxury vacations to Dubai, the Maldives, and other destinations.

Sunseekers can find fantastic deals on vacations to a variety of fantastic destinations, as well as additional benefits such as free transfers and upgraded accommodations.

Emirates Holidays has announced a number of fantastic deals on trips to exotic locations like Dubai, Mauritius, and the Maldives to enjoy some winter sun.

All breaks are available to book until January 6, and include a 20% discount on a stay at the 4* Hilton Dubai The Walk, as well as complimentary daily access passes to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination.

Meanwhile, Emirates, a sister airline, has resumed service to more than 90% of its pre-pandemic network, connecting to more than 120 destinations around the world via its hub in Dubai.

Passengers flying first or business class will have access to the carrier’s signature premium lounge service at over 20 airports across its network.

Emirates lounges are set to reopen in January at London Heathrow, Birmingham, and Manchester, with Gatwick and Glasgow to follow in January.

Here are some of Emirates Holidays’ most recent money-saving deals.

All trips leave from Heathrow Airport in London and are based on two people sharing.

Unless otherwise stated, holidays must be booked by January 6 and are valid for travel on selected days from June 1 to June 30, 2022.

The Walk at the Hilton Dubai

For a 3-night stay in a Studio room with half-board and return Emirates flights, prices start at £645 per person.

Daily access to Dubai Parks and Resorts is included.

The Palm, Dubai’s Fairmont

Price starts at £665 per person for a three-night stay in a Fairmont Heritage Room, which includes a complimentary upgrade to half-board and return Emirates flights.

Mauritius’ Zilwa Attitude.

For a 7-night stay in a Superior Room, all-inclusive board, and return Emirates flights, prices start at £1,425 per person.

A 5% early booking discount is included.

Maldives, Sun Siyuam Iru Veli

A 7-night stay in a Beach Suite with Pool, all-inclusive board, and return Emirates flights start at £2,779 per person.

Return seaplane transfer rates are reduced.

The Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is located on the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

For a 5-night stay in a Family Villa with Pool View, half-board, and return Emirates flights, prices start at £759 per person.

Return airport transportation is complimentary.

