Emirates is slashing prices on vacations to exotic locations like Dubai and the Maldives.

Emirates has reduced the cost of vacations to exotic locations such as Dubai and the Maldives.

Holidays in Mauritius and Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, are among the options, as are hotel deals at the renowned Palm Resort.

Winter sunseekers can save a lot of money on a variety of vacations to some of the world’s most exotic locations.

Dubai, Mauritius, and the Maldives are among the destinations where Emirates Holidays has announced special offers.

On selected holidays, the offers are valid for trips booked before January 31 or February 3.

The offers include a 20% discount on a stay at the 5* Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel and Suites, as well as a complimentary access pass to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination.

All Emirates Holidays come with a variety of booking options.

For added peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 247 On Holiday Service team will be on hand to assist guests throughout their trip.

The following are some of the most recent special offers.

Stay five nights and pay for four at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai.

A 5-night stay in an Ocean View King Room starts at £1,245 per person, including full board and a resort credit of 100 Dirham (£20) per person per stay.

Includes a welcome drink and a complimentary soft drink package (served with meals).

Price is based on two people sharing and is valid for travel on selected days from June 1 to 30.

Please book by the 31st of January.

Save up to 25% on a stay at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai.

For a three-night stay, prices start at £679 per person, including a complimentary room upgrade from the Grand Room to the Garden View Family Room.

Half-board with a 20% discount on certain foods and beverages, as well as spa treatments.

Valid for travel on specific dates in June 2022, based on two adults sharing.

Make your reservation by February 3rd.

Save up to 25% on a stay at the DoubleTree By Hilton Resort and Spa Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

For a 5-night stay in a Deluxe Room with half-board and complimentary return shared airport transfers, prices start at £649 per person.

Valid on select days in August 2022.

Children are welcome to stay and eat for free.

Based on two adults and two children sharing.

By February 3, you must have made your reservation.

The Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel And Suites is a five-star hotel in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

