Emirates to increase flights to Harare and Lusaka

HARARE, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Fly Emirates said Monday it will increase the frequency of its flights between Harare, and Lusaka and Dubai to four times a week from the current three beginning on Feb. 6.

“The expanded schedule of services will offer better connectivity for customers in Zimbabwe and Zambia to Emirates’ growing destination network via Dubai of more than 100 destinations,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the increase in flights was in response to a gradual increase in travel demand since it resumed flights on the route in October last year, after a six-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emirates will operate its fourth flight on Wednesdays, using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Harare to Dubai via Lusaka, complementing its current Friday, Saturday and Sunday flights on the route, the airline said.

Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenyan Airways, South African Airlink and Fastjet are some of the airlines that have resumed international flights into Zimbabwe since October last year following a six-month suspension due to the pandemic. Enditem