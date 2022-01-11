Emma Gannon offers advice on how to stay human on the internet: prioritize what’s important, turn off notifications, and reconnect in real life.

Emma Gannon offers advice on how to stay human on the internet: prioritize what’s important, turn off notifications, and reconnect in person.

The bestselling author and podcast host is in a better position than most to see both the clear benefits – and drawbacks – of an online life.

Emma Gannon has completed her digital cleanse.

She’s tried turning off her phone for the weekend, putting it on airplane mode, fleeing to a cabin in the woods, and all the other silver bullets that promise to free us from our smartphone addictions.

She was, however, unsatisfied.

Gannon believes that the solution cannot be all or nothing; rather, we must learn to live with technology more effectively.

As a bestselling author and podcast host with over 100,000 social media followers, 32-year-old Gannon is in a better position than most to see both the benefits and drawbacks of an online lifestyle.

And, as society adjusts to the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years, she has seen firsthand how dangerous our digital dependence can be.

“When we came out of lockdown, a lot of people felt like we’d been reduced to a very ‘unhuman’ part of ourselves – sitting behind a screen, typing, churning out stuff,” Gannon says.

She noticed that a growing number of people were abandoning social media.

“My colleagues, friends of friends, and friends of friends were just leaving.

People are tired of it, and I was feeling the same way.”

Despite her desire for change, Gannon knew that cutting and running was not the answer for her.

For many people, going off the grid on a long-term basis is simply not feasible.

“I wonder how relatable or possible it is for the everyday person to completely log off and live in a hut to chant alone and meditate,” she says.

“In some ways, we need to be accessible to people.”

We have parents who are getting older, or friends who are going through difficult times.” Not to mention the very real addiction that many people face – a concept that Gannon believes society has yet to fully accept.

Gannon decided to reframe the problem rather than log out.

Her fourth nonfiction book, (Dis)Connected, is a manifesto for remaining human online.

Rather than vowing to cut all ties with our devices, it encourages us to reconsider our relationship with technology and demand more: more connection, more control, and more peace.

