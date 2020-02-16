Emma McCarthy and boyfriend Nathan Lyon lead arrivals at the Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne

It was a sea of glamorous WAGS as far as the eye could see at the 2020 Australian Cricket Awards at Crown in Melbourne on Monday.

Leading the fashion pack was Emma McCarthy, who arrived on the arm of boyfriend Nathan Lyon.

The blonde stunner opted for a plunging black, floor length gown which showed off her ample bust.

The dress featured sheer panels and glittering beading throughout, as well as a satin train.

She wore her hair off her face but for some loose strands, and opted for a neutral makeup palette with lots of highlighter and nude lipstick.

The beauty kept her accessories simple, with statement earrings and a diamond bracelet on her wrist.

Nathan meanwhile looked chic in a well-fitted tuxedo with satin lapels and a bow tie, along with a white shirt and leather dress shoes.

Candice Warner was all white on the night as she arrived with dapper husband David Warner, opting for an off-the-shoulder gown which clung to her famous figure.

The blonde beauty flaunted her trim legs thanks to the frock’s thigh-high split, and the low cut showcased her bust, while her studded, see-through heels added edge.

For makeup, she chose a glistening nude lipgloss and bronzed cheeks, as well as wearing her hair down and in soft waves.

David meanwhile matched his Mrs in a white tuxedo jacket worn with black pants and and a bow-tie.

Kayla Pattinson, who arrived with husband James Pattinson, turned heads in a daring black frock with large sheer panels that showed off her bust and slim pins.

The stunner opted for a bronzed makeup look and wore her hair in a loose up do, adding a number of glittering accessories including rings and statement earrings.

James looked dapper in a black tuxedo worn with a satin tie in the same tone, as well as a pair of leather dress shoes.

Bonnie Paine arrived with husband Tim Paine wearing a stunning, white gown with intricate beading throughout and a plunging neckline.

The blonde wore her long hair down in waves, and opted for a rosy makeup look with a dark pink lipstick and smokey eyes, while skipping the accessories.

She held close to Tim, who looked chic in a black tuxedo worn with a pointed bow tie and dress shoes.

Rebekah Labuschagne posed on the red carpet with husband Marnus Labuschagne in a dramatic black, satin dress that put her eye-popping bust on display.

The high-fashion frock featured puffed velvet sleeves with lace trims and cinched into a belted portion before flaring out into a long train.

She carried a metallic purse and chose edgy pointed white nails, along with dainty accessories including a tennis bracelet.

While for makeup, the beauty, who wore her hair slicked back, chose a nude lipstick and heavily lined eyes.

Marnus opted for a classic black tuxedo, accessorised with a chunky black watch for a modern edge.

Rebecca Marsh ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived with Shaun Marsh in a layered tulle gown in hot pink, with feathered portions throughout, that showed off her tanned legs.

She paired the dress with a pair of clear heels and for makeup, opted for nude lip gloss and smoky eyes, while wearing her hair down around her shoulder.

Shaun looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a small bow tie, along with a pair of black leather shoes.

Julia Wade and husband Matthew Wade made a glamorous arrival with Julia wearing a stunning sequined frock with a thigh-high split that showed off her trim pints.

She completed the look with strappy metallic heels, while Matthew posed alongside his wife in a black tux worn with a chunky watch.

Rachel Khawaja looked ethereal on the arm of husband Usman Khawaja wearing a soft, flowing blue gown with a dramatic sash over the arm that ran down her back.

She opted for a bronzed makeup palette with a nude lipstick, and wore her brunette hair down and dead straight.

Usman opted for an edgy, fitted black suit with a chunky silver necklace and a pair of black sneakers.

Juvelle Behrendorff attended along with husband Jason Behrendorff, wearing a very unusual lilac dress with animal print detailing, with a lace trouser underneath.

The one-shoulder dress featured a tulle-adorned train, and she opted for a pair of clear heels while keeping her makeup look rosy, with a nude lipstick.

Jason went for a little edge with a tux that featured sequined lapels and a white satin pocket square.

Anna Weatherlake turned heads as she arrived with husband Peter Siddle in a very dramatic black gown with a corseted velvet bodice and a huge flared, satin skirt.

She added a pearl necklace and a number of rings, while wearing her hair slicked back and opting for a bronzed makeup palette with nude lipstick.

Peter stood proudly with his wife while wearing a black velvet tuxedo that matched her gown.

Jessica Davies looked stunning in a glittering corseted dress with a thigh-high split as she arrived with boyfriend Travis Head.

The stunner added a pair of nude heels while opting for a peachy makeup palette and added a pair of silver statement earrings.

Travis chose a classic tux with some added detailing in its satin lapels and lined pockets.

Vini Raman attended the awards with boyfriend Glenn Maxwell looking drop dead gorgeous in a gold sequined gown with a long train.

She added a pair of black, strappy heals as well as carrying a matching beaded purse, while opting for a highlighted makeup look with deep pink lipstick.

By her side, Glenn looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and dress shoes, adding a patent leather belt.

Sophie Molineux and Chloe Molineux posed side by side in bright gowns, with Sophie opting for a plunging red frock with a thigh-high split and gold heels.

Chloe meanwhile chose a matching dress in royal blue satin, with both women carrying glittering purses and opting for pink makeup palettes.

Sophie wore her hair pulled back and let her statement earrings do the talking while Chloe wore her blonde tresses down in soft waves.

Becky Boston arrived with her fiancé Pat Cummins in a revealing bustier top and a silk skirt with a long train, which Pat expertly tended to on the red carpet.

She added a pair of pointed cream heels, wore her hair in a high ponytail while opting for a nude makeup palette that highlighted her pout.

Pat looked chic in a velvet tuxedo and leather dress shoes, and let his fiancée take centre stage.

Ellyse Perry opted for a flirty and fun black dress with sheer lace panels and a sweetheart neckline, as well as thigh-high split and bow at the back.

She chose a sun-kissed makeup palette with winged eyeliner, and wore her blonde hair in fun waves around her face.

For accessories, she chose a beaded clutch bag and a chunky watch with a black leather band.

Alyssa Healy arrived with husband Mitchell Starc in a metallic purple off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high split and sweetheart neckline.

She added a pair of black heels and a clutch, while Mitchell chose a grey tuxedo jacket with black satin lapels, a white pocket square and black bow tie.

Dani Willis arrived with husband Steve Smith in a plunging black dress with a velvet upper portion and sheer, fitted lace skirting with beading throughout.

The blonde opted for a pink lipstick and soft blush, wearing her blonde hair around her shoulders, while Steve looked dapper in an all-black tux.

Ashleigh Gardner attended on the arm of Dan Christian in a stunning floor-length red frock in lush satin fabric with a strapless bust with a plunging neckline.

She wore her blonde hair down and opted for a peachy makeup palette with a dark nude lipstick, while carrying a simple black clutch.

Dan looked dapper in a well-fitted tuxedo with a black bow tie and leather dress shoes.

Amy Finch chose a fitted white dress with dramatic shoulder detailing, bright red lipstick and statement earrings while husband Aaron Finch opted for a tux.

Caitlin Paris attended on the arm of Cameron Bancroft, wearing a plunging white frock with a thigh-high split, while her boyfriend posed in a fitted black tuxedo.