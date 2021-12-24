Emma Raducanu’s victory and the UK’s most expensive street are among this week’s 12 upbeat news stories.

This week’s 12 upbeat news stories include Emma Raducanu’s victory and the UK’s most expensive street.

In addition, a degree in Pantomime Studies will be offered by a British university.

To cap off a spectacular 2021, the 19-year-old tennis player was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

She became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977 when she won the US Open without dropping a set in September.

“It was such an honor to be named amongst these nominees,” Raducanu, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid, said via video link at the awards.

To me, winning is incredible.

I’m ecstatic because I grew up watching Sports Personality of the Year, but I’m also incredibly humbled to be among the previous winners…

“I’d like to thank all of the voters and fans for their incredible support this year – it’s been incredible.”

A rare figure from 19th-century Africa has been discovered on the banks of the Thames by Nicola White, a professional mudlarker who trawls river beds for treasure.

The well-preserved 12in wooden dog with metal nails protruding from its torso is thought to have originated in the Congo and was used by natives as a’mediator’ to the spirit world, according to experts.

The artefact, which was discovered near White’s home in Greenwich, south-east London, is thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Scientists have discovered a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo in the process of hatching from its egg.

The embryo was discovered in Ganzhou, China, and is thought to be 66 million years old.

Baby Yingliang is a toothless theropod dinosaur, also known as an oviraptorosaur.

Following the Forestry Commission’s approval last week, trees imported from Asia for their carbon-sucking potential will be planted across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Carbon Plantations intends to plant 468 hectares of land with hybrid Paulownia trees, which are common in Asia. This will be the first time the species has been planted in the UK.

Staffordshire University is launching a one-year master’s degree in pantomime.

Students on the course, which will begin in September 2022, will receive hands-on training in the art form, learn about its history, and create and produce their own original show.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Emma Raducanu’s win and the UK’s most expensive street: 12 uplifting news stories this week