Emma Watson, an actress, has expressed her support for Palestine.

Pro-Palestine social media users applaud the actress’s post, while Israeli envoys ridicule it.

WASHINGTON, DC

On social media, British actress Emma Watson expressed support for pro-Palestinian activism, drawing criticism from current and former Israeli officials and praise from pro-Palestine users.

On Sunday, the actress, who is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, reposted a May Instagram post from the Bad Activist Collective depicting pro-Palestine activists marching with the words “Solidarity is a verb” prominently displayed on the image.

“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future,” Watson wrote alongside a quote from British-Australian scholar Sara Ahmed, who said, “Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future.”

“Solidarity entails dedication and hard work, as well as the understanding that, even if we don’t share the same feelings, lives, or bodies, we do share common ground,” the quote continued.

Watson’s post was met with widespread praise from pro-Palestine Instagram users, many of whom thanked her for her support in the comments section and used the hashtags (hashtag)FreePalestine and (hashtag)PalestineWillBeFree to post the emoji of the Palestinian flag.

Watson is a UN Women’s goodwill ambassador in addition to her big-screen roles.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s UN envoy, slammed Watson’s remarks on Twitter, writing, “Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality.” He was joined by his predecessor, Danny Danon, who called Watson an “antisemite.”

Danon’s accusations were dismissed by Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of the progressive advocacy group Indivisible Guide, who called them “a perfect demonstration of the utterly cynical and bad-faith weaponization of antisemitism to shut down basic expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”