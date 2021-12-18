Emmanuel Macron escalates the Brexit fishing row by threatening to sue the United Kingdom.

EMMANUEL Macron plans to sue the United Kingdom over the Brexit fishing dispute.

The French president will ask the EU to take legal action against 73 licenses that have been denied.

No. 10 is confident that he will lose the case, but an independent panel will not make a decision until the middle of May.

He can claim to have defended enraged skippers in the upcoming election in April.

If he wins his case, it could lead to a trade war.

“We’ll examine the legal circumstances around every requested license that hasn’t been granted,” an EU spokesman said.

The United Kingdom has approved 93% of 1,000 requests.

According to the government, they have only been rejected when no evidence is provided.

From New Year’s Day onwards, Paris intends to increase police boardings of British fishing vessels in French waters.

