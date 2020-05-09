Emmanuel Macron talks about post-containment and calls for “riding the tiger”

It is often when he takes off the jacket that Emmanuel Macron reveals the depth of his thought. Invited to conclude a videoconference with artists, organized Wednesday May 6 from the Elysee Palace, the head of state was a little more discreet about how he understood the post-crisis of the Covid-19. “We are entering a period where we must somehow straddle the tiger, and therefore domesticate it, explained Mr. Macron, shirt arms raised and offensive tone. It will not disappear the tiger, it will be there. And fear [du Covid-19] will be there in society (…) The only way [le tigre] do not devour us, it is to ride it. “

For the executive, it is now understood that the Covid-19 will not disappear overnight and that society must organize to live with it. The period of confinement, during which the state took over almost the entire country, must be followed by a period of deconfinement where individuals will take over, said the President of the Republic. Twice during his exchange, Mr. Macron raised the idea of ​​a “Confidence pact” between the state and the French. “We must assume to protect [mais] it is not protecting to anesthetize, to say there is nothing more to do “he said as the executive expressed concern over the economy’s apathy if the French were not to return to work from May 11.

Next, “It shouldn’t be just laws and administration”, added the head of state. On this subject, his entourage describes Mr. Macron very annoyed by the administrative slowness noted during the epidemic due to the coronavirus, whether on the approval of masks or health transfers of patients. “French genius is common sense and creativity. We are not strong in standards for the whole country “, he added, assuring himself not to be a “Forms pro”. A reference to the presidential will to decentralize decisions as close to the field as possible to end the crisis, by allowing mayors and prefects to decide together on the pace of deconfinement.

Get more involved

This desire to see the French taking charge is not new at Emmanuel Macron. When he made his first presidential vows on December 31, 2017, the young elected official had already urged citizens to get more involved. “The cohesion of the nation is not just the job of the President of the Republic, its Prime Minister or the government; it is the job of each and every one of you “, he explained. “Ask yourself every morning what you can do for the country and beyond your daily life, your life, sometimes its difficulties, always tell yourself that you belong to a collective stronger, bigger than you: the French nation », added Macron, in a loan assumed to US President John Kennedy.

