Emmanuel Macron to religious authorities: “There will be no total confinement”

“There will be no total containment, because there would be more ailments than cures,” hammered Emmanuel Macron this Monday morning. The president, who spoke with the religious and moral authorities by videoconference from the Elysée Palace, closed the debate which has been going up for several days, among doctors in particular, on the need to impose a much stricter quarantine, which would imply in particular the closure of whole swathes of the economy. “Absolute containment is not a panacea, because society is collapsing and afterwards, how do we rebuild it? Contacts must be reduced, but social ties must not be reduced, ”insisted the head of state before representatives of religions, Freemasons and secular associations.

The major danger, in his eyes? Possible shortages in terms of supply. “Total containment could have worse repercussions than the health crisis, with supply problems in supermarkets, riots etc. We cannot feed 70 million French people by making home deliveries, except by setting up rationing! “, Decrypts a relative of the head of state, who pin” a form of unconsciousness of those who ask us to prohibit everyone from going out “. “If we stop plastic packaging or cardboard boxes, the food sector can no longer turn. Many sectors are interdependent! Supports a ministerial adviser.

Possible strengthening of sanctions

Concordant sources, Emmanuel Macron should again intervene on television in the next few days, rather on the weekend, to announce an extension of the confinement beyond the end of March. It should meet this Tuesday its Scientific Council in the form of videoconference. New measures could be announced in the process to better enforce containment, without going into total quarantine. “The containment would be total if it were applied perfectly! 5% of people do not respect it, the measures must be addressed to them ”, specifies a macronist from the first circle.

Among the tracks envisaged, according to a source close to the Head of State: add on the certificates on honor a new box to show the time of exit, on the principle of parking discs, in order to avoid excess and facilitate controls; a possible ban on jogging sports outings; the obligation to provide a sworn medical certificate to justify any health-related appointment; and a possible strengthening of the sanctions, already toughened (the fixed fine of € 135 has been raised to € 1,500 in the event of recidivism within fifteen days, and four violations in thirty days are now liable to a fine of € 3,700 and six months from prison).

Sunday evening, the State Council – urgently seized by a group of doctors, who consider the current measures too lax – has already rejected the principle of total confinement. The highest court in the country, however, put the state on notice to clarify within 48 hours certain derogations deemed too ambiguous on sports outings, outdoor markets – sources of promiscuity – and medical outings.