Emmanuel Macron’s ill-advised Russia-Ukraine gambit appears to be a case of misguided ambition.

For the French president to be posing as the leader of the United States of Europe at this time appears to be completely inappropriate.

Meeting in a large hall with a table the size of a football field provided plenty of room for Vladimir Putin’s and Emmanuel Macron’s colossal egos – and assuaged Putin’s fears that he would catch a Gallic strain of Covid.

Macron, on the other hand, had very little leeway, as we all knew.

Early Tuesday, French officials claimed a notable victory: Russian President Vladimir Putin promised not to conduct new military activity near Ukraine as a prelude to possible de-escalation.

The claims were quickly dismissed by the Kremlin, which claimed that something had only been discussed and not agreed upon.

A back-slapping French president attempted to justify his solo mission to Moscow by claiming (on the basis of scant evidence) that he had kept things from getting worse.

He hadn’t expected Putin to make concessions “for a second.”

We didn’t know either.

The Ukraine crisis, according to Macron, demonstrates the need for Europe to have its own dialogue with Russia in order to establish a “new security and stability order for Europe.”

His solo mission to Moscow was most likely just the beginning.

His message that Europe must assert itself is commendable.

His grandstanding gambit in Moscow, on the other hand, appears to be both dangerous and ambitious.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, the major European powers, may play a key role in the Ukraine crisis.

Regrettably, they are incompatible.

Macron dreams of strategic autonomy, which he hopes to achieve in part by accommodating Russia and in part by strengthening Europe’s military.

Because of Brexit, Britain has become semi-isolated from the continent and is making belligerent noises at Moscow, despite its limited ability to respond.

In its semi-pacifist role, Germany hopes not to jeopardize its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline agreement with Russia; it will not even commit to aggressive sanctions if Russian troops cross the Ukrainian border.

When Western security is threatened, the US plays a critical defense role, as the current crisis has demonstrated.

If France wants to reduce the reliance on the United States for European security.

