Emmerdale fans confused after serious Lorraine Kelly ‘Nate’s death’ blunder

Lorraine viewers were left scratching their heads this morning when the showbiz reporter made a serious blunder about Emmerdale, talking about the ‘aftermath of Nate’s death’

Today on Lorraine, host Lorraine Kelly sat down to find out all the latest showbiz news – but it appears entertainment host Ria Hebden might not have done enough research.

That’s because, when talking to Lorraine about the soaps tonight, Ria spoke about the “aftermath of Nate’s death” in Emmerdale, but Nate Robinson, played by Jurrell Carter, isn’t actually dead.

He was shot by dad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) but he survived, and he decided to stay in the village last night when mum Cara (Carryl Thomas) upped and left.

Viewers noticed the mistake immediately, with one tweeting: “Is Nate dead in Emmerdale? Just heard TV gossip ‘day after Nate’s death’.”

Another wrote: “If Nate was dead he had a pretty good ghost in yesterday’s episode.”

A third said: “Casually doing the meds round at work and hear ‘the aftermath of Nate’s death’ on Lorraine. What did I miss last night?”

Someone else added: “Sorry who’s death in Emmerdale? Nate’s death? When did that (not) happen?”

And a fifth added: “What’s going on with the woman in Lorraine? It’s mistake after mistake and when did Nate die?”

Meanwhile, plenty of others pointed out that Nate isn’t dead.

He’s been getting close to Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) recently, decided he was staying in the village because of her.

Nate’s apparent death wasn’t the only error today’s entertainment guest host Ria made, as she spoke about Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott reuniting.

They were two former members of music group The Beautiful South, which split in 2007.

One Lorraine viewer pointed out: “No Lorraine, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott haven’t reunited ‘after all these years’ since Beautiful South split. They’ve been steadily recording albums and touring together ever since South split.”

Another said: “Woman on tele just revealed that Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbot have reunited after all these years… Only about six years behind the times love!”

