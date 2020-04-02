Emmy-winning musician & co-founder of Fountains of Wayne, Adam Schlesinger, dies of coronavirus at 52

Award-winning songwriter and musician Adam Schlesinger has passed away after contracting Covid-19 and spending several days on a ventilator, according to his attorney. He was 52 years old.

The musician died in a New York Hospital on Wednesday, his lawyer Josh Grier told the Associated Press. Winning three Emmy awards and one Grammy, Schlesinger was perhaps best known for his work with the New York City-based band Fountains of Wayne and its Grammy-nominated single ‘Stacy’s Mom’.

He also wrote music for a number of films and television shows, including the 1997 comedy ‘That Thing You Do’ – directed by Tom Hanks, who has also contracted the coronavirus – and more recently was a songwriter for the musical comedy series ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’.

The artist’s passing was mourned by thousands of fans, as well as his colleagues in the entertainment industry, hailing Schlesinger as “an otherworldly talent and inspiration.”

Adam Schlesinger was an otherworldly talent and inspiration to me. Still pinching myself for all the things we made together. You will be deeply missed, sir. The world is less without that thing you do.Our hearts go out to your family. pic.twitter.com/kHe8eOxjVi — Julian Smith (@JulianWasHere) April 2, 2020

Saddened by the loss of Adam Schlesinger. I was hooked the second I heard Radiation Vibe. Had the pleasure of playing behind Adam at a Cabinet of Wonders show. He was a real fun guy to play with & a lovely dude to talk with. Love to Adam’s family/friends: https://t.co/CuFBJccuHa — Patrick Berkery (@PatrickDBerkery) April 2, 2020

I spent a summer on Martha’s Vinyard with Adam Schlesinger. Paul’s Boutique dropped & he went ape-shit: “This is unprecedented!” We listened to it nonstop in his car on our way to get late-night subs (grinders) for our friends. I’ll never forget you. A genius then, now, & forever — Asa Somers (@AsaSomers) April 2, 2020

RIP Adam SchlesingerOne of the best ever. Thank you for the inspiration ❤️ — BASS DRUM OF DEATH (@bassdrumofdeath) April 2, 2020

Schlesinger is survived by his two daughters.

