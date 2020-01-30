Empire State Building lights up in tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Empire State Building lit up in purple and gold as New York paid to Kobe Bryant.

Images of the Empire State building show its peak lit up in the team colors of the late Lakers star’s team.

Meanwhile commuters have added Kobe to a subway sign at Bryant Park station, as tributes for the 41-year-old continue to flow following his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon. Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy. #824Forever pic.twitter.com/m84TbQ2d3y

He died, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others after the chopper crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

On Twitter, the Empire State Building’s official account tweeted: ‘Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon.

‘Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy. #824Forever’

Less than a mile away, at the Bryant Park Station, a sign has ‘renamed’ the subway – the Kobe Bryant Park Station.

Images show a hand-made sign with the words ‘Kobe’ taped before the words Bryant on the official station sign.

Fans and others across the world have been left reeling at the sudden death of the former basketball legend.

Tributes, in all shapes and sizes, are being made for the 41-year-old across the world; from painted murals, to minute silences, and big-screen projections.

He leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, 37, and two daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, four, and seven-month-old daughter Capri.