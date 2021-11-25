Employee posts a hilarious note from his boss instructing Reddit users to have a drink for every misspelling.

An employee posts a hilarious note from his boss telling Reddit users that for every spelling mistake, they should have a drink.

An employee revealed a hilarious note sent to employees by their enraged boss, which appeared to be riddled with grammatical errors.

The enraged message, which complained about the filthy toilets in the offices, was shared on Reddit, leaving users perplexed.

GonzaleeTheSwellGuy, who posted the note online, suggested that the message containing the phrase “pee on the floor” could be a lot of fun.

“Take a shot for every spellinggrammatical error,” they suggested in the caption of the post.

“How do you f**k up this much in a world with autocorrect?” one user responded.

“Did they use a notepad?”

“Reading that hurts my brain,” another said.

It’s amazing what a spell checker can do.

It’s one thing if it was handwritten (which is bad enough).

“However, it appears to have been created using a word processor….

Which has a variety of spell check and other useful features.”

“I felt like I was having a seizure reading this lol,” a third added.

Others joked about taking up the employee’s amusing offer, as one user put it: “Two minutes ago I was stone-cold sober.”

“I’m the most inebriated I’ve ever been.”

After an angry manager’s message to staff claimed that they were ‘thieving electricity,’ Reddit users were left perplexed.

It was one of a slew of nasty notes left by the manager over the past year, according to an employee.

“One of a seemingly never-ending series of unreasonable notes left by my boss,” they captioned the photo.

It’s wonderful here.”

“No one has the right to ‘charge up’ any mobile phone or other electrical device on these premises,” the message stated.

“This is electricity theft, and you may notice a deduction from your pay.”

It went on to say that phones should be turned off.

