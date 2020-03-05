Employee sharing program helps to solve understaffed problem

Employees from the Empark Grand Hotel of Anhui take a bus to the Haier industrial park in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, March 4, 2020. The third batch of 33 employees from the Empark Grand Hotel of Anhui began to work temporarily at the Haier industrial park Wednesday benefiting from an employee sharing program. The program adopted by the two enterprises has helped to solve the understaffed problem for Haier due to the outbreak of COVID-19. These employees would work on auxiliary posts after necessary trainings. (Photo by Zhou Mu/Xinhua)