Employees from the state are being used to help a troubled Philadelphia nonprofit that investigates elder abuse.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov.

Tom Wolf’s administration has taken the unusual step of enlisting the help of state employees to handle investigations for a Philadelphia nonprofit that is struggling to find enough caseworkers to deal with allegations of elder abuse and neglect.

After Department of Aging staff raised concerns about how Philadelphia was handling cases, Secretary of Aging Robert Torres took action over the summer.

After reviewing internal department emails obtained through an open records request, the Associated Press inquired about state employees’ assignment to assist the nonprofit Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

According to state officials and data provided to the AP earlier this month, the nonprofit likely has not been complying with state laws that require caseworkers to see potential victims promptly, limit workers’ caseloads, and set deadlines to resolve cases.

“I believe we have a responsibility to assist them, and we’re making progress,” Torres told the Associated in an interview last week. “But it’s not progress that any of us, especially myself, is satisfied with because we need to move at a faster pace.”

Torres ordered improvements at the Philadelphia nonprofit in August, citing three cases in which state inspectors were concerned that caseworkers were not providing adequate assistance to people in need.

Torres, his agency, and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging have all refused to reveal any information about the cases, including whether or not the people involved lived or died.

Torres assigned six state employees to assist the Philadelphia nonprofit in addition to their regular responsibilities of monitoring how county-level agencies handle allegations of neglect or abuse.

According to the state Department of Aging, the employees have handled more than 420 cases in Philadelphia in four months.

As a result, routine monitoring responsibilities in other counties have been deferred.

A total of five state Department of Aging employees are assisting the Philadelphia nonprofit with various tasks, according to the department.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is one of 52 local agencies in Pennsylvania, some of which are county-run and others which are nonprofits with state contracts to handle “protective services” cases for people over 60…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.