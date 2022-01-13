Employees with starting salaries of £150,000 may have more power, but they must use it wisely.

Employees with starting salaries of £150,000 have more power, but they must use it wisely.

Higher wages in any economy can only be justified if they are accompanied by increased productivity.

The great shift in power towards workers – and away from employers – is becoming increasingly obvious.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that he had never seen such “huge pressure” in the labor market in his life.

“Labor costs are rising; we’ll have to deal with it,” he said.

Top City legal firms in London are dealing with it by offering eye-watering salaries, with salaries of up to £150,000 a year being offered to attract newly qualified solicitors, according to reports.

According to James Reed, chairman of recruitment firm Reed Recruitment, the UK is experiencing a “jobs boom” that shows no signs of slowing down.

“In a situation where the pendulum has swung in jobseekers’ favor, now is the best time in 50 years to look for a new job.”

Many of us did not work 50 years ago.

As a result, the job market on both sides of the Atlantic differs from what almost everyone currently employed has encountered in their career.

However, this is not a throwback to the 1960s or 1970s.

There was a lot of labor unrest at that time.

The so-called “winter of discontent” strikes of 1978-79 led to James Callaghan’s Labour government’s demise and Margaret Thatcher’s election.

Things have changed since then.

The problem isn’t just that labor unions are weaker.

The market structure has shifted, with fewer manufacturing jobs and more in private-sector services.

The percentage of people who work for themselves has also increased.

However, the challenge remains the same: how to manage this shift in power in a way that is not only harmonious, but also matches people to the tasks that must be completed.

Both parties will have to work together.

On the one hand, workers must exercise their newfound power responsibly.

Employers, on the other hand, will have to create conditions that are appropriate for both the tasks that must be completed and the expectations of the employees who must complete them.

What does this mean in practice? There will be a learning curve for all of us, but some areas can be targeted.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

