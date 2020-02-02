Emus on Kangaroo Island play in pond formed by heavy rain after island was devastated by bushfires

In just two hours a bone dry pond filled with water on Kangaroo Island much to the joy of two emus whose home had been ravaged by bushfires just weeks earlier.

The two emus at the Emu Ride Eucalyptus Oil Distillery on Kangaroo Island, South Australia, were filmed frolicking in the water minutes after the pond filled with water.

Business owner Bev Turner videoed two emus who were very excited to have their pond back.

‘The emu’s pond has filled up with water, they are so excited that we’ve had rain. They’re straight in there having a swim,’ Mrs Turner said in the video.

Both emus can be seen dunking themselves in the water, laying on their sides and splashing.

‘This was stony bony dry two hours ago before we had the rain,’ Miss Turner said.

Mrs Turner told The Advertiser as the rain continued to fall she noticed her emus rushing by and decided to see what the fuss was about.

‘Then I walked outside and they were all swimming in the pond. Everyone needed rains, we’ve had fires, drought,’ she said.

‘I grabbed my phone and I had no idea it was going to go viral.’

The video, which was posted on January 31 has already generated 10,000 shares and over 1,000 comments.

‘I have never seen emus swim!’ one excited Facebook user wrote.

‘That is the best. Thank you for sharing this, and your excitement was most welcoming. So happy for you,’ another added.

Kangaroo Island received 32.8mm of rain on Saturday after just 25mm in the entire month of January.

Bushfires on Kangaroo Island had already razed 210,000ha of land causing widespread wildlife devastation and millions of dollars of property damage.

The Kangaroo Island bushfire was officially contained on January 21 however a large contingent of firefighters and incident management personnel will remain deployed on the island.

The island blaze destroyed more than 60 homes and hundreds of other buildings along with tourism and other infrastructure.

It blackened most of the prized Flinders Chase National Park and has caused significant stock losses for local farmers.

The blaze is thought to have been started by a lightning strike in late December.

Brigadier Damian Cantwell, the joint bushfire task force commander for South Australia, said he foresaw a ‘long road ahead’ for Kangaroo Island.

‘I’ve seen a level of destruction which is still surprising me now,’ he told AFP.

‘There’s a lot of farmers that are in distress, a lot of community members are struggling, some families have lost everything, and they’re struggling to find out where they can move forward from here,’ he said.

‘There’s no end date assigned to this mission, and it’s very important that there’s no sense of anyone… thinking about when this is going to end.’

Kangaroo Island’s agriculture industry is worth $150 million , and farming is the island’s biggest employer.

Local agronomist Daniel Pledge said farmers would need to buy extra feed for their livestock, pasture seed to restore burned paddocks and animals would be likely to conceive at lower rates due to stress — causing lasting impacts from the fires.

‘It’s a snowball effect that we can’t measure and we’re very concerned for our local economy, to be honest,’ he told AFP.

‘And these effects could flow on for up to five years, for certain individuals. And that is a long time.’