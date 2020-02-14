‘End of the World’ conspiracies: How 2020 could be Earth’s final year

Psychics have long predicted 2020 as a year of great cosmic importance, with some saying the Bible points to a ‘war of Armageddon’ taking place in the next few months

The end of the world has been predicted many times, from nuclear disaster in the 1980s to Mayan apocalypse in 2012.

It hasn’t happened yet – but 2020 has been picked by a great many self-professed mystics and psychics as a year of great cosmic importance that could bring around the apocalypse.

Bulgarian clairvoyant Baba Vanga, who died 23 years ago, once predicted the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami that killed more than 227,000 people in Indonesia.

However she also reportedly predicted a second devastating monster wave would strike 16 years after the first.

If the blind mystic was right, a giant tsunami will strike sometime this year, predicted to hit parts of Pakistan, Japan and China as well as Indonesia.

Jeane Dixon, a leading American psychic whose fans included Richard Nixon and Nancy Reagan, predicted the assassination of John F. Kennedy. She also foresaw the terrorist massacre at the 1972 Munich Olympics, the Exxon Valdez oil spill of 1989 and the astronomical rise of Oprah Winfrey.

In her 1971 book The Call to Glory, she predicted a “war of Armageddon” would take place in 2020 and wipe out human civilisation. A devout Christian who claimed to receive her visions directly from God, she said the era between 2020 and 2037 would “hail the true Second Coming of Christ”.

Many god-fearing psychics and mystics have cited the Book of Revelation, which says Armageddon is the prophesied location of a battle during the end times of the world, in their predictions.

Vincent Carthane, a felon who became an ordained minister while serving time in a Florida prison in the 1990s, has predicted some kind of heavenly encounter will take place in 2020.

His reasoning is based on his interpretation of a series of “clues” found in the Bible: the United States of America began in the Jamestown settlement, named after King James who became the ruler of England and Ireland in 1603.

Matthew 16:03 contains a passage about interpreting the “signs of the times” – a message from heaven. These signs include a five-pointed star as the symbol of Satan, which Mr Carthane interprets to mean the Pentagon, the US military headquarters.

He also analyses the shape of the cross as looking like the letter T, which is the 20th letter of the alphabet. Some clergy wear a cross on each of their lapels, translating as two 20s – or the year 2020.

John 20:20 mentions disciples having a vision of the Lord.

Mr Carthane reasons that the bulk of original American pilgrims arrived in 1620 with the Mayflower – exactly 400 years ago. He’s convinced a reference in the Bible to an unfulfilled 400-year prophecy means 2020 will bring some sort of reckoning with God.

Some social media users think Nostradamus, the legendary French astrologer whose 16th century book of quatrains seemed to predict events like the Great Fire of London and the rise of Adolf Hitler, foresaw the end times in 2020.

Coronavirus, climate change and the potential re-election of Donald Trump are fuelling people’s worries that we won’t see 2021.

“The antichrist leading the White House, locusts, floods, flies, coronavirus. I think this is what Nostradamus was telling us about 465 years ago,” one Twitter user said.

Another said: “The plague of the 21st century has arrived. A Nostradamus prophecy. We will die very soon. #coronavirus.”

Some believe Nostradamus also predicted rising sea levels from climate change, with the haunting quatrain:

“On the hilltops of Bailly and the Bresle, the proud one of Grenoble will be hidden.

“Beyond Lyons and Vienne on them a very great hail, Lobster on the land not a third thereof will remain.”