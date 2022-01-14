Endangered elephants in Sri Lanka die after consuming plastic waste from a landfill.

Elephants in Sri Lanka’s landfills die after eating plastic waste.

The Associated Press’ ACHALA PUSSALLA

PALLAKKADU, Sri Lanka (AP) — After two more elephants were found dead over the weekend, conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing the animals.

Over the last eight years, around 20 elephants have died after consuming plastic trash in a dump in Pallakkadu village, Ampara district, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of Colombo.

Wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said that examinations of the dead animals revealed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic found in the garbage dump.

“The only things we could see in the post mortems were polythene, food wrappers, plastic, other non-digestibles, and water.”

“There was no evidence of the normal food that elephants eat and digest,” he explained.

In Sri Lanka, elephants are revered, but they are also in danger of extinction.

According to the country’s first elephant census, their population has decreased from about 14,000 in the 19th century to 6,000 in 2011.

They are becoming increasingly vulnerable as their natural habitat is lost or degraded.

Many seek food closer to human settlements, and some are killed by poachers or farmers enraged by crop damage.

On Jan. 4, wild elephants scavenge for food at an open landfill in Sri Lanka.

6. in the year 2022

Achala Pussalla (AP Photo)

Hungry elephants rummage through the landfill, consuming plastic and sharp objects that harm their digestive systems, according to Pushpakumara.

“As a result, the elephants stop eating and become too weak to keep their massive bodies upright.”

When this happens, they are unable to consume food or water, hastening their death,” he explained.

To keep elephants from eating plastic waste, the government announced in 2017 that it would recycle garbage in dumps near wildlife areas.

Electric fences would also be erected around the sites to keep the animals at bay, according to the report.

Neither, however, has been fully implemented.

According to officials, there are 54 waste dumps in wildlife zones across the country, with around 300 elephants roaming nearby.

The European Union assisted in the establishment of the waste management site in Pallakkadu village in 2008.



