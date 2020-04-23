Endangered wild animal spotted in east China

Naemorhedus griseus, also known as the Chinese goral, was spotted in a national park in east China’s Zhejiang Province, according to the provincial forest resources monitoring center.

The Chinese goral is under second-class state protection and has been rare to find for decades in eastern and southern China.

Experts with the center believe that Xianju County, where the wild animal was spotted, is an important concentrated distribution area of the Chinese goral.

Xianju National Park carried out biodiversity conservation and research with a number of universities and research institutes in 2014.

The national park focuses on the combination of ecological protection and scientific research, said Zhu Hanbo, deputy director of the park’s management committee.

A number of wild animals under first-class and second-class state protection including silver pheasant have been found in the national park.