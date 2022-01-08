Energy prices: A group of Tory MPs is urging the removal of taxes to help with the cost of living as energy bills rise.

Energy prices: A group of Tory MPs is urging the removal of taxes to help with the rising cost of living.

With the average household energy bill set to increase by hundreds of pounds in the spring, MPs are calling for immediate action.

As gas and electricity prices continue to rise, a group of 20 Tory MPs and peers have urged Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to assist consumers in “fuel poverty.”

The MPs demanded the removal of VAT and environmental levies on energy bills in a letter published in the Sunday Telegraph, warning that the UK is increasing prices “faster than any other competitive country” and that the Prime Minister should keep his Brexit promise to cut costs.

Craig Mackinlay, the chairman of the climate skeptic Net Zero Scrutiny Group, which has opposed many recent green policies, is leading the MPs.

“High energy prices, whether for domestic heating or domestic transportation, are felt most painfully by the lowest paid,” says the letter, which is also signed by Esther McVey and Robert Halfon.

Experts warned in December that when the UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, resets its energy price cap in the spring, the average household energy bill will rise by at least £600 due to rising wholesale prices.

They demanded that the government scrap the 5% VAT on energy bills and suspend environmental levies used to fund renewable energy subsidy schemes, claiming that doing so could save households up to £200 per year.

According to the MPs, the business-only climate change levy is “making domestic energy businesses uncompetitive and increasing consumer costs on virtually everything,” and Mr Johnson’s net-zero strategy should not jeopardize the UK’s domestic energy supply.

The MPs said the “inescapable conclusion” was to expand North Sea exploration and support shale gas extraction rather than “relying on other countries for our energy needs, especially those hostile to us.”

Last year, a rise in the price of wholesale gas caused the collapse of several small and medium-sized energy suppliers, as they were unable to pass on the cost due to Ofgem’s price cap.

Citizens Advice has urged families who are struggling to pay their bills to make sure they are aware of any additional financial assistance or benefits that may be available to them.

