Energy prices are expected to rise again in October after a 50% increase in April, according to an industry executive.

Following a 50% increase in gas prices across millions of households in April, energy bills are expected to rise again in October, according to an industry executive.

According to Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, the increase is due to a spike in wholesale gas prices that are passed on to domestic bills.

This means that prices could rise in both October and April if “nothing changes,” she said.

During a webinar on the energy bill crisis, Ms Pinchbeck said, “We haven’t seen anything like this, not in my career or in any of the people who sit on my board.”

Despite the fact that wholesale prices are expected to fall, she stressed that “they are still three times higher than we expect to see at this time of year” and that the situation is “enduring.”

Ms Pinchbeck warned that Ofgem’s price cap could rise another 40%, from £2,000 in April to £2,400 in October.

It comes after consultants Cornwall Insight predicted that the price cap set by regulator Ofgem could rise from £1,277 to £1,865 in April, when it is due to be changed again.

“There might be less of a drop-off, but there will still be a drop-off,” Ms Pinchbeck said, adding that while wholesale prices drop in the spring and summer, “there will still be a drop-off.”

Around 15 million British households who pay for their electricity on the open market rather than through fixed-price contracts are covered by the price cap.

In April, however, that cap will be raised in order to shift the burden of responsibility from suppliers to customers.

Analysts predict that the cap for an average household will rise to £2,000 per year, more than £700 higher than it is now.

Elaine Yates, 72, of Northamptonshire, spoke about how she was forced to cut back on her heating and grocery shopping to help pay for her 76-year-old husband’s care, who suffers from brain injury, dementia, and other ailments.

“Because of his dementia, I don’t like to turn down the heat at night because that’s when it’s the coldest, and if he’s awake, he needs to be comfortable,” she explained.

“I would fire it during the day.”

