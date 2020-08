ISTANBUL

Spanish football club Getafe announced the signing of a five-year contract Wednesday with Turkish striker Enes Unal.

The 23-year-old started his football career at the Turkish club Bursaspor Youth Team in 2012.

Unal has played for English giants Manchester City, Belgian club Genk, Dutch clubs NAC Breda and Twente and Spanish teams Villarreal, Levante and Real Valladolid.

Getafe completed its 2019-20 La Liga campaign in eighth spot with 54 points.