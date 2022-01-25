Engineer creates grannygram machine to print ‘WhatsApp’ messages for his technophobic grandmother

A small printer, a Raspberry Pi computer the size of a credit card, and a SIM card to connect to the internet are all included in the makeshift device built in a strawberry box.

Millions of people have struggled to communicate with loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, a Spanish engineer has created a homemade “grannygram” device that allows him to send photos and text messages to his technophobic grandmother who does not have access to the internet or a phone.

Guido Garca assembled the improvised WhatsApp using a small printer, a Raspberry Pi computer the size of a credit card, and a SIM card to connect to the internet.

Ludi, his 93-year-old grandmother, only needs to plug in the strange device – which is housed in a strawberry box – to receive black-and-white photos and messages.

The end result has vintage notes and a Polaroid-like aroma.

Pic.twitter.comhEO0KRbeDI

Mr Garca, who lives in Valladolid in northern Spain, has been unable to see Ludi for two Christmases because she lives in Basauri, Basque Country, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south.

The images and texts are sent via Telegram via a bot called “grandmabot,” which was created by Mr Garca.

Thousands of people reacted to his invention when he tweeted about it.

Mr Garca told Spain’s El Pais newspaper: “I was really surprised… it caught me off guard.”

I couldn’t find a “fablab” in Valladolid to make a proper caja, so I drew from Palos’ fresno and marquetera’s sierra (these biceps aren’t alone), while looking for an ebanista who knows how to make a caja with alma.

@fablabuva Can ex-students use your facilities? pic.twitter.comrXwS20M7Qu

A message or a photograph is sent to Mr Garca’s €140 (£117) gadget, and the machine receives the order to print it.

According to Mr Garca, the Raspberry Pi has only a gigabyte of RAM, which is far less than a desktop computer; it consumes very little energy; it produces no noise; and it does not heat up.

Some Twitter users offered alternate suggestions, while others requested that he create a “WhatsApp” gadget for them.

A similar device, according to Mr Garca, could be made by anyone.

“There’s been a lot of interest,” he said.

“It can be done by anyone who has a basic understanding of electronics and programming.”

El resultado tiene notas vintage y cierto aroma a polaroid. Mejor de lo que esperaba. pic.twitter.com/hEO0KRbeDI — Guido (@palmerabollo) January 10, 2022