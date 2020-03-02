England beat West Indies to reach T20 World Cup…

England eased into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 46-run victory over West Indies in Sydney.

Nat Sciver built a winning platform with her third half-century of the tournament as England made 143 for five and spin twins Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn wrapped up matters in comprehensive fashion.

West Indies managed just 97 for nine in their reply of 17.1 overs, with captain Stefanie Taylor forced to retire hurt on 15 and unable to return to the middle.

England make it to the semi-finals 🙌 A clinical performance from the 2009 champions, who have won three out of their four group games.#ENGvWI | #T20WorldCup SCORE 📝 https://t.co/RUP0abBY4A pic.twitter.com/kOQXKbNhkF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 1, 2020

England won the toss at the Sydney Showground and moved Tammy Beaumont up the order to open instead of Amy Jones.

But Beaumont’s promotion backfired as she was dismissed lbw to the fourth ball of the innings from Shakera Selman for nought.

Danni Wyatt and Sciver responded positively to that setback to reach 39 for one at the end of the six-over powerplay.

Wyatt had made 29 from 27 balls when Selman took a brilliant catch diving forward at long-off from Anisa Mohammed.

West Indies were producing a disciplined bowling performance, but Sciver and Heather Knight were beginning to accelerate when disaster struck.

Knight attempted to take a quick single, but she did not dive into the crease and was left stranded by Selman’s direct hit from mid-wicket.

Fran Wilson quickly holed out to Hayley Matthews for three and England were in need of a fast finish at 97 for four in the 16th over.

Sciver provided late impetus, although she was almost brilliantly caught for 49 by the diving Matthews at mid-wicket off Taylor.

The Taylor-Matthews combination did eventually account for Sciver, whose 57 from 56 balls was her eighth T20 half-century.

But Jones (23 not out) and Katherine Brunt (10 not out) steered England to the best score of the competition at the Sydney Showground.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🤝 🌴 A job well done by Heather Knight and her side 👏#ENGvWI | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Yh3xIP09vT — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 1, 2020

Captain Knight told Sky Sports afterwards: “We knew it was going to be a slow wicket but we’ve played on a lot recently, having been in Malaysia.

“We knew we had to play clever and keep it simple. We ran really well, I thought we did that brilliantly.”

Explaining Jones’ move down the order, Knight added: “Amy’s had a few low scores and we felt we wanted to change something. She’s still very important for us but it didn’t come off for Tammy.

“We’ll have to sit down and have a look at our best line-up for the semi-final.

“We’ve been playing good one-day cricket from the second game so hopefully we can carry it forward.”