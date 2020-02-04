England defender Trippier sidelined after groin operation

MADRID, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — England international defender Kieran Trippier will miss the first leg of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League last 16 tie against reigning champions Liverpool after undergoing a groin operation, his club confirmed on Tuesday.

The club issued a statement which informed that after trying a “conservative treatment” for his problems, it had “not completely gone away and the medical services of the club have decided that he should have an operation.”

“The operation was carried out without complications and now the English international will begin a recovery process,” continued the statement.

There is no way that Trippier will have recovered for the first leg of the tie on February 18th and he is also a doubt for the return leg in Anfield on March 11th.

Trippier joins other key players such as Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, Jose Gimenez and Joao Felix on the Atletico injury list ahead of the key matches, although the good news for Atletico’s under-pressure coach Diego Simeone is that midfielder Koke was able to take part in Tuesday’s training session and should be able to play some role in Atletico’s Liga Santander match against Granada this weekend.