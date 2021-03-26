England health service chief recommends lowering coronavirus emergency alert level

LONDON, March 25 (Xinhua) — National Health Service (NHS) England Chief Executive Simon Stevens on Thursday recommended lowering the COVID-19 emergency alert level due to reduced pressures on the health service.

Because of “much reduced acute pressures on the health service”, Stevens said he recommended “that we reduce the national alert level across the health service from level four to level three and that would take effect today”.

According to Stevens, there are currently 4,000 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospital, down from 34,000 in mid-January.

The reduced hospital admissions are due to “both declining infection rates across the community and the impact that’s now being felt from the vaccination programme”, said Stevens.

Level four of the the Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response Framework means an “incident that requires NHS England national command and control to support the NHS Response”.

Level three means “an incident that requires the response of a number of health organisations across geographical areas within a NHS England region”.

More than 28.6 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures. The British government said that the country is on course to offer all adults a dose by the end of July.

Experts have warned Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants and the risks of the public breaching restriction rules.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.