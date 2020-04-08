England may ‘lose clubs, leagues’ FA chief warns

ANKARA

The future of English football could be in danger because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the industry, the head of the country’s football association said Tuesday.

“We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse,” English FA chairman Greg Clarke said at meeting where he noted all sectors of the economy will be hurt by the pandemic.

“We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit,” Clarke remarked but acknowledged challenges the virus has brought made it difficult for clubs, owners and players, and said fans should shoulder the burden together to keep football alive.

In March, U.K. football was halted to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

As clubs are being squeezed financially by the pandemic, the Premier League said April 3 teams will seek a 30% salary reduction for all players.

The league also unanimously voted to advance £125 million ($153 million) to support lower-division clubs.

U.K. clubs are battling economic difficulties because of the inability to sell match tickets.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.4 million with more than 79,000 deaths. Almost 300,000 patients have recovered.

British health authorities reported the death toll in the U.K. rose to 6,159 with 786 new deaths Tuesday.