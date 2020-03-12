England rugby star Joe Marler cited for Alun Wyn Jones incident in Six Nations clash

England’s Joe Marler and Courtney Lawes have been cited in the wake of Saturday’s Six Nations win over Wales

England rugby star Joe Marler has been cited after an incident involving Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The Harlequins prop, along with Courtney Lawes, will appear before a disciplinary hearing in Dublin on Thursday, tournament organisers have announced.

Marler appeared to grab Jones’ genitals in the first 10 minutes of the crunch clash after a scuffle broke out between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Lawes is also facing disciplinary action for a dangerous tackle, also on Jones.

Outside centre Manu Tuilagi is also due to face a disciplinary hearing this week after being sent off in the 75th minute for a shoulder charge to the head of George North.

A Six Nations statement read: “Joe Marler has been cited for an alleged infringement of Law 9.27 (A Player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship – Hair pulling or grabbing; Spitting at anyone; Grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals (and/or breasts in the case of female players.) during the Guinness Six Nations England v Wales match last Saturday.”

Marler is facing a potentially lengthy ban if he is found guilty by a panel.

World Rugby’s Law 10 states that “testicle grabbing, twisting or squeezing” can land an offender with a minimum 12 week suspension, while the maximum penalty is a four year ban.

Jones said after England’s win that he was hoping retrospective action would be taken against Marler.

“If I react I get a red card. Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it,” he said.

“I looked across at the touch judge and he obviously didn’t see anything. But we talk a lot about TMOs and what they review, so it was frustrating this wasn’t dealt with there.”

“Joe is a good bloke, but there is all the footage that has been shown and a lot of supporters have seen what has happened.