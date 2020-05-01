England: Thief Steals Food Delivery For 83 Year Olds

The corona crisis produces good things here and there: solidarity, helpfulness, cohesion. But again and again the ugly sides are particularly clear during this time. Hamster buyers are a relatively harmless expression – at least compared to a man the police are looking for in the city of Swindon in the south west of England.

He had stolen a food package from an old man, as shown by images from a surveillance camera. The package was on the doorstep of the apartment of an 83-year-old man who followed the advice of scientists and the government and only left his apartment in exceptional cases due to the coronavirus pandemic. His daughter and her husband had ordered groceries for him, which were then parked outside his door for contactless collection.

Brazen theft: eggs and bread stolen from the door

But a short time after delivery, the meal package with milk, eggs and bread had disappeared. When checking the surveillance camera, Veronica Zarola, the pensioner’s daughter, and her husband Vito discovered that the food had been stolen. About half an hour after delivery, a masked man had appeared and had stolen the package at dawn.

The thief took the eggs and bread with him and only left the milk, Veronica Zarola said. Her father belongs to the risk group, she said, “he is a vulnerable person, so I am really angry”. “It scares me that in the current situation someone will come to your door and take something with them.”

The police have now released the images from the surveillance camera and are asking the population for information. Meanwhile, other citizens in the city should be vigilant in similar situations.

