England to face India in Women´s T20 World Cup semi-finals

England will play India for a place in the Women’s T20 World Cup final after the group stage drew to a close in disappointing fashion.

The final match between South Africa and the West Indies on Tuesday was washed out by heavy rain without a ball being bowled in Sydney.

That meant both sides had to settle for a point, and saw the South Africans climb ahead of Heather Knight’s England to the top of Group B.

The #T20WorldCup semi-final draw: 3pm local time: 🇮🇳 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

7pm local time: 🇿🇦 v 🇦🇺 Who are you backing to make it to the final? pic.twitter.com/ar3vcAI7Re — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

As a result, England will go head-to-head with Group A winners India in the last four, while South Africa will tackle reigning champions Australia. Both matches are scheduled to take place in Sydney on Thursday.

England’s clash with India is a repeat of the 2018 semi-final, which England won by eight wickets before losing by the same scoreline to Australia in the final.

In this year’s tournament, England bounced back from losing their opening fixture to South Africa by beating Thailand, Pakistan and the West Indies to progress.

It is the sixth time in the seven editions of the T20 World Cup that England have reached the last four, with the team going on to win the inaugural tournament in 2009 before finishing runners-up to Australia in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

India have yet to reach the final but head into this week’s showdown with England having won all four of their group games in Australia, beating the hosts as well as Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.