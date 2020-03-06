England to register COVID-19 as “notifiable disease” -…

March 4 – England will formally register COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, as “notifiable”, BBC reported https://www.bbc.com/news/business-51730412 on Wednesday.

“To mitigate the impact on businesses, we will register COVID19 as a notifiable disease,” BBC quoted a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) as saying.

“This will help companies seek compensation through their insurance policies in the event of any cancellations they may have to make as a result of the spread of the virus.”

Other British regions have already classified it as a notifiable disease, BBC added.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)