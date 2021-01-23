England’s coronavirus infection rate falls slightly: ONS

LONDON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in England decreased slightly in the week ending Jan. 16, but still remains high, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday.

An estimated one in 55 people had the virus that week in England, down from one in 50 in the previous week, according to the latest figures.

Infection rates continue to be high in London, where 2.89 percent of people had COVID-19 — equating to around one in 35 people, the data showed.

In Wales, rates decreased slightly with around one in 70 people having the virus. Around one in 60 people had the virus in Northern Ireland while one in 100 people having the virus in Scotland.

The latest figures came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a Downing Street press conference at 5 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Friday.

He is expected to discuss the vaccine rollout, which has seen two million doses delivered in one week, British media reported.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem