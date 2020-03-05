England’s Mako Vunipola out of Wales match with medical…

March 3 – England prop Mako Vunipola has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations match with Wales because of a medical issue, forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old did not play in England’s shock opening defeat by France last month and missed their 24-12 victory over Ireland on Feb. 23 after travelling to Tonga for family reasons.

Vunipola was named in coach Eddie Jones’ 34-man squad for the Wales match but Proudfoot said the Saracens loosehead was not at England’s training camp.

“Mako is not with us now. He has got a medical issue so he won’t be available for the weekend. It is just something medical, so he is out for the weekend,” Proudfoot told reporters. “We will take it week by week.”

England are second in the standings with nine points — four behind leaders France — while Wales are fourth with six points. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)