England’s Six Nations clash with Italy postponed due to coronavirus

England’s trip to Rome on the final weekend of the Six Nations has reportedly been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak

England’s Six Nations clash with Italy has reportedly been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Press Association, the decision has been taken by authorities to call off the game leaving the conclusion of the tournament in disarray.

Italy’s planned clash with Ireland in Dublin this weekend has already been called off as a result of the outbreak, which has led the Italian government to order all sports matches to be played behind closed doors until April 3.

Italy is the worst-hit European country with the virus, with more than 3,000 cases and over 100 deaths reported.

Whilst Serie A fixtures are set to go ahead without spectators, England’s final game of the Six Nations Championship on March 14 is set to be postponed with official confirmation expected this afternoon.

Six Nations chiefs met in Paris on Monday to discuss the growing impact of the crisis on the championship with fears they might now struggle to reach a conclusion.

England will still take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday – but they will be without prop Mako Vunipola due to the coronavirus crisis.

He was initially picked in Eddie Jones’ squad but has been left out as a precaution having been advised to self-isolate having travelled back from Tonga via Hong Kong.

However, he is set to feature for club side Saracens, who insists he does not need to self-isolate having not demonstrated any symptoms.

Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said: “Mako is not with us now. He has got a medical issue so he won’t be available for the weekend. It is just something medical, so he is out for the weekend.

“We were excited to have him back, he is a great presence and a very experienced player, but we have have great depth in our looseheads and they have been playing well.

“Mako is a world class player, but the guys have been doing a great job.”