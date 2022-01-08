England’s’strictest headteacher,’ Katharine Birbalsingh, apologizes for saying that children have ‘Original Sin.’

England’s’strictest headteacher,’ Katharine Birbalsingh, regrets saying children have ‘Original Sin.’

England’s social mobility tsar claims that using the phrase ‘undermined’ her cause because it’s ‘totally distracted from what matters.’

Katharine Birbalsingh, England’s “strictest headteacher,” has apologized for saying that children must be taught to be good because of “Original Sin.”

She sparked a Twitter storm in October when she replied to a tweet that said, “We are all born ‘bad,’ which is why moral education, not just conditioning, is so important.”

“Exactly,” she said.

The original transgression.

Children must be taught the difference between right and wrong, and then conditioned to prefer good over evil.”

Yes, exactly.

The original transgression.

Children must be taught right from wrong and then conditioned to prefer good to evil.

This necessitates YEARS of love and constant correction from all of the adults in their lives.

Moral formation is beneficial.

https://t.codAg3Q8Kg0t/t.codAg3Q8Kg0t/t.codAg3Q8Kg0t/t

Detractors, according to Birbalsingh, took the comment out of context.

She is not a Christian and claims that the phrase was not meant to be taken literally.

However, in a conversation with you, she stated that she now sees her words as a mistake.

“I thought I was making a cultural point that everyone would understand, which is that man is flawed, so we need to teach children good behavior.”

“I had no idea this would become so divisive so quickly, but it would have been fine 20 years ago.”

I’m obviously behind the times, and if I had realized, I wouldn’t have used it because it’s completely detracting from the main point, which is that we need to teach children proper behavior.

“I sabotaged my own cause… because it simply diverts everyone’s attention.”

When everyone starts talking about this nonsense, I have to spend a long time defending myself.”

Oversensitivity to language, according to Birbalsingh, obstructs social mobility. Birbalsingh has previously criticized “woke culture.”

“People seem to be more interested in what people say than what they do,” she said.

“What I say irritates people.”

“Well, what do you do to enable social mobility?” I ask. “I know what I’ve done; I’ve spent my entire life doing it.”

What do you do in a 7.30 a.m. meeting with your senior team to enable social mobility? You may not have used the term original sin, but is that really important?’

Katharine Birbalsingh: England’s ‘strictest headteacher’ regrets saying children have ‘Original Sin’