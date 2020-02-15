English Creativity: Are Jack Grealish and James Maddison really that comparable?

Manchester United are keen on the English playmakers who have lit up the Premier League this season but it’s debatable if Aston Villa and Leicester’s stars are on the same level

The debate as to who is England’s most promising creative midfielder has raged on all season with the football community so far failing to come to an agreement.

The impressive form of both Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and James Maddison of Leicester City this season has transformed the pair into contenders for a permanent place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the European Championships.

The discussion has now been reignited with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United reportedly stepping up their efforts to bring both players to the North East in the summer.

But how do the pair really compare, if at all?

Villa’s Grealish has made 23 league appearances so far this season, all from the start, scoring seven and assisting five for a total of 12 goal contributions.

Across his 2064 Premier League minutes this season this equates to a goal contribution every 172 minutes, better than one every two games.

In contrast, Maddison has bagged six times and laid on assists for his teammates on a further three occasions to give him nine goal contributions in 2044 minutes of league action.

Therefore, he has been contributing to a Foxes goal at a rate of once every 227 minutes in his 24 appearances, almost an hour longer than Grealish.

Grealish’s more frequent output at the front end of the pitch has also seen him pick up two man of the match awards for his displays in Villa’s wins over Norwich and Watford.

Maddison is yet to pick up a man of the match trophy this season.

The pair are not short of similarities, however, with both having achieved pass completion rates of over 80%, although Maddison has completed over 200 more.

Maddison has shown an exceptional determination to win the ball back after losing it, as he has made 1.9 tackles per match this season despite being dispossessed just once per match.

Grealish, in contrast, has a record of 1.1 tackles per game, despite being dispossessed 1.7 times per Premier League appearance.

The two young Englishmen have both achieved 2.7 key passes per game and a dribble success rate of over 64%.

At international level, Grealish has yet to earn a senior cap and has not represented England since the last of his seven under-21 appearances in March 2017.

Now 24, the Villa captain will not be adding to that figure.

Maddison, who is a year younger at 23, has made a solitary appearance for the Three Lions senior side, though, coming off the bench to make his debut against Montenegro in November.

Whilst the pair have similar goal-scoring records from open play, Maddison is in a league of his own when it comes to dead ball situations.

The Coventry City academy graduate has netted nine times from direct free-kicks in his career, including four times for Leicester.

Grealish has yet to score a free-kick as a professional, although he is not shy of the sublime, scoring several stunning goals over the last two seasons.

As club captain, former Notts County loanee Grealish has become almost talismanic for the Villans, in fact, the club have lost three of the four matches he has missed in all competitions this season including both league matches.

Whilst Grealish has been used more frequently on the left of an attacking three so far this campaign, he is most effective in central attacking midfield, much like his Leicester counterpart.

Whilst their statistics and characteristics this season appear almost inseparable, it is a similar story when it comes to their all time Premier League records.

Grealish has been active in six Premier League seasons since making his debut in May 2014.

In that time he has appeared for Villa 57 times in the top flight, scoring eight and achieving six assists, with a majority of both having come this season.

Maddison, though, has racked up 60 games in the two seasons since his arrival from Norwich City for £22.5million, scoring 13 times and teeing up his teammates on ten occasions.

With both Grealish and Maddison so hard to separate at present, the Red Devils can hardly be blamed for choosing to explore the possibility of signing both.

However, would both players competing with each other for game time at the same club prove to be detrimental to one if not both of them.