English football association to cut wage for staffers

ANKARA

English Football Association (FA) announced Monday that the highest-paid staff will take wage cuts of up to 30%, as part of measures to manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham said that they proposed all employees earning £50,000 ($61,510) or more per annum will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5%.

“In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the Senior Management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15% with the highest earners in the organization agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30%,” the CEO Said.

“We will also be utilising the recently introduced employee ‘furlough’ scheme as a contingency plan whilst we continue to plan for the return of football, once it is safe to do so,” Bullingham added.

In the U.K., the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 52,300 with 5,385 deaths and 305 recoveries.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections nearing 1.36 million with death toll above 75,900. More than 289,100 people have recovered.