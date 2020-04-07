English football team on furlough because of COVID-19

ANKARA

The team and staff of the Sunderland football club in the U.K. “have recently been placed on furlough” Tuesday because of the new coronavirus.

“At this moment in time, Sunderland AFC has no intention to ask any players or staff to take a wage reduction or deferral on their salary, and the club remains fully committed to ensuring all employees are paid in full,” according to the English League One club.

Sunderland added that a number of staff and club manager Phil Parkinson will work from home.

SAFC was in the Premier League but in 2017 relegated to the Championship.

Sunderland have been playing in the third tier League One since 2018.

In March, U.K. football was halted to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

As clubs are being squeezed financially by the pandemic, the Premier League said April 3 its teams will seek a 30% salary reduction for all players.

The league also unanimously voted to advance £125 million ($153 million) to support lower-division clubs.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions across, with its epicenter shifting to Europe, while China has largely come out of the crisis.

The virus infected over 1.36 million worldwide, while more than 292,400 recovered from the disease, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 76,400 have died.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer mild symptoms and make a recovery.

Britain reported 439 additional deaths from the virus Monday.

The number of deaths surged to 5,373, according to figures by the Department of Health and Social Care.