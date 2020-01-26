Infosurhoy

English Summaries

0
By on News

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz (68), Ezri Konsa (90).

Watford: Troy Deeney (38).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bournemouth: Harry Wilson (36), Pascal Gross (41), Callum Wilson (74).

Brighton: Aaron Mooy (81).

Halftime: 2-0.

Everton: Moise Kean (30), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (54).

Newcastle: Florian Lejeune (90, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Man City: Sergio Aguero (73).

Halftime: 0-0.

Southampton: Nathan Redmond (22), Stuart Armstrong (48).

Halftime: 0-1.

Chelsea: Jorginho (28), Cesar Azpilicueta (84).

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (63), Hector Bellerin (87).

Halftime: 1-0.

Preston: Tom Barkhuizen (19, 45), Daniel Johnson (35).

Halftime: 0-3.

Middlesbrough: Ashley Fletcher (81).

Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (27).

Halftime: 0-1.

Peterborough: Ivan Toney (23, 73), Siriki Dembele (44), Jack Taylor (56).

Halftime: 2-0.

Leyton Orient: Josh Wright (85).

Northampton: Ryan Watson (43).

Halftime: 0-1.

Halftime: 0-0.

Macclesfield: Paul Green (44).

Crewe: Callum Ainley (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply