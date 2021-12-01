Enjoy stories with Santa, an elf workshop, or an enchanted walk at the castle in Warwick this Christmas.

The castle in Warwick is decked out for Christmas, with stories from Santa, an elf workshop, and an enchanted walk.

The medieval castle’s organizers have put together an impressive schedule of events for the Christmas season.

The holidays are approaching, and now that December has arrived, families all over the world are scrambling to book festive outings ranging from breakfasts with Santa to toy-making workshops, Polar Express rides, and everything in between.

For the Christmas season, Warwick Castle, the medieval castle built by William the Conqueror, has put together an impressive schedule of events.

Children can participate in the Elf Workshop, which is run in collaboration with the educational toy company Orchard Toys, and build their own board game to take home.

Families can also explore the castle, which has been decked out for Christmas and features one of the largest real indoor trees you can imagine, as the workshops are held in a room just off the Great Hall.

Following the workshop, there is an intimate story time with (a very effective) Santa and Mrs. Claus.

At the conclusion, the kids are invited to pose for a photo with Santa.

The impressive Lights Trail around the castle grounds is utterly mesmerising and offers a unique way to explore the grounds after dark for visitors looking for an outdoor experience this festive season.

The trail is wheelchair and pushchair accessible, and there are plenty of photo opportunities where you can pose inside a frame for those all-important social media snaps.

For the entire month of December, there’s a mini (and exorbitantly priced) Christmas Market on site selling hot drinks, mulled wine (at £6 a glass, it’s a commitment), giant marshmallows (£5 for three, but you get to toast them over a real fire), and £7.50 hot dogs.

If you don’t eat meat, be aware that it’s only sausages or hot pork baps, so you might want to eat somewhere else first.

An outdoor ice rink with spectacular views of the castle walls adds the final festive touch to the castle’s Christmas offerings.

Ride-on dolphins and push-along penguins are available for children aged three and up.

And if your kids are too tired to go home after all that excitement, don’t worry – the.

