Enjoy the warmer weather on Tuesday because below-freezing temperatures and snow are on the way, according to forecasters.

Expect below-freezing temperatures and snow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Forecasters say Tuesday could be the last day above freezing before bitter cold and snow return to the midstate.

Lows of 14 degrees are expected overnight Tuesday, with highs of 25 degrees expected Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict temperatures as low as 10 degrees on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Forecasters predict that snow will fall overnight Friday and Saturday following another below-freezing day on Thursday.

From about 1 a.m. onwards, there is a 40% chance of precipitation.

Temperatures could drop to as low as 11 degrees on Saturday night, according to early weekend forecasts.

