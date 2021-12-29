Ennahda, Tunisia’s Islamist party, has called for a national dialogue.

The goal of the dialogue is to form an “anti-coup” bloc.

TUNIS (Tunisia) –

Tunisia’s Ennahda movement called for a comprehensive national dialogue on Wednesday in order to form a political front to restore democracy and legitimacy.

“All anti-coup forces must unite efforts and options and conclude a common ground through a comprehensive national dialogue,” the movement, which controlled the majority of seats in the country’s shattered parliament, said.

“To form a political front that leads the political and popular movement and accelerates the resumption of democratic life and the restoration of legitimacy,” Ennahda said in a statement.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied toppled the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive power.

While he claims his “exceptional measures” are intended to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

“Solidarity with the hunger strikers from the citizens’ campaign against the coup and the national political figures participating in it,” Ennahda said.

The majority of Tunisian political and civil forces condemn Saied’s actions as a “coup against the constitution,” while others see them as a “correction of the course of the 2011 revolution,” which ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who had ruled the country for 24 years.