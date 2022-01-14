Ennahda, Tunisia’s opposition party, wants the 14th of January to be commemorated as the anniversary of the 2011 revolution.

Tunisia’s Ennahda party wants the 14th of January to be commemorated as the anniversary of the 2011 revolution.

According to the Citizens Against Coup movement, security forces have arrested several demonstrators in the capital city.

The Tunisian Ennahda party issued a public call on Friday to commemorate the country’s 2011 revolution, amid calls from various groups to rally against President Kais Saied’s power grab last year.

“We call on the Tunisian people to commemorate the glorious revolution anniversary and to express their commitment to the revolution’s values and goals through all legal and peaceful means,” the political party said in a statement.

Ennahda, Tunisia’s largest party in the now-suspended parliament, called on Tunisians to condemn Saied’s “coup path” to “restore authoritarian autocracy rule” in the country.

Meanwhile, the Citizens Against Coup movement, which is leading protests against Saied’s power grab, said on Friday that security forces had detained a number of demonstrators in Tunisia’s capital, without specifying the exact number.

The arrests have yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The Tunisian revolution, which toppled Ben Ali, took place on this day in 2011.

Saied, on the other hand, changed the date to December.

The uprising began on November 17, when fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi set himself on fire after an altercation with police.

On July 25, 2021, Saied deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority, claiming that the “exceptional measures” were necessary to “save” the country.

Many Tunisian parties, including Ennahda, have condemned the president’s move, calling it a “coup” against the democratic transition that has been underway since 2011.

Tunisia was seen as the only Arab country to successfully complete a democratic transition in 2011, when popular revolutions toppled ruling regimes in Egypt, Libya, and Yemen.

