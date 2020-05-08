Enric Hernández, Information Director of RTVE, ordered to delay an interview with Junqueras in RNE

Clumsiness, laziness or … veto. The party led by Oriol Junqueras from prison, a preferred partner of the Government of Spain, and the RNE Information Council (CdI) criticized the decision of Enric Hernández, director of Information and News of RTVE, who gave orders on Tuesday night so that an interview with the ERC leader would not be broadcast on public radio on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before the Executive approved the extension of the state of alarm without the support of ERC.

The RNE interview with Junqueras was requested from the ERC president in December 2019, as confirmed by ABC sources yesterday on ABC. After the refusal of ERC for months, in the last weeks an agreement was reached for the interview to be published these days, following informative and current political criteria. And always taking into account the technical difficulty of an interview in written questionnaire format.

On Tuesday afternoon, the interview with a score of questions was sent to the RNE management, highlighting, among other matters, the clear position of the ERC to the extension of the state of alarm —your «no »- and an indirect warning to the Government about the future of the legislature. The interview reached Hernández minutes before 23:00, as the director of Information and News of RTVE assures himself in an email sent to the CdI and consulted by this newspaper.

It was then when Hernández ordered to stop the broadcast of the interview, although the RTVE director defends that “a definitive decision had not been made” for its publication, so that “what was not scheduled can hardly be postponed.” He asked RNE for an “update” of the interview, with the evaluation of Junqueras after the vote in Congress, and ordered its broadcast for Thursday, once the processing of the request for the extension had been completed. Another argument of Hernández is that the broadcast of the interview was also not “coordinated” with the rest of the platforms of the RTVE group,

After learning the decision of the director of Information and News of RTVE, the RNE Cd linked it directly to the vote in Congress and regretted, through a brief statement on Wednesday morning, postponing the interview for considering that postponing the opinion de Junqueras “misrepresents its value and is an attack on informational independence.” Later, on the same Wednesday, in another note, the CdI added that the interview – authorized by RNE management – “should have been held” on its initial date.

Various sources of RTVE and RNE indicated to this newspaper that the internal argumentation offered by the RTVE Information and News department, to justify the postponement, was also that the media focus on Wednesday should be the position of Cs and the PNV, supporting the Government, as well as the abstention of the PP. And that ERC -which has brought what happened to the Senate- would already have “its day” on Thursday, yesterday, when the interview with Junqueras was effectively published in RNE with a brief update, which included the phrase: “The PSOE must choose , throw yourself into the arms of Citizens or keep the majority of the investiture ». .