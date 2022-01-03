Enrique Pena Nieto, the president of Mexico, claims that he asked Trump to exonerate Julian Assange.

Mexico renews its offer to give Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange political asylum.

On Monday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had asked former US President Donald Trump for Julian Assange’s exoneration and “forgiveness.”

The request was made in a letter sent before Trump’s departure from the White House, but Lopez Obrador claims that his request was ignored.

The Mexican president has offered Assange political asylum once more, while urging the United States to act “humanely” in his case.

At his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador praised Mexico’s asylum-seeker policy, assuring Assange that if he follows Mexican laws and does not interfere in foreign affairs, he poses no threat to the country.

“Well, we’ve established our position, and we’re willing to offer Assange asylum in Mexico,” says the statement.

That is where we stand.

We believe that the US government should act in a humane manner.

“Assange is sick, and it would be a show of solidarity, of fraternity, to allow him to seek asylum in the country where he chose to live, which includes Mexico,” Lopez Obrador said at the press conference.

Lopez Obrador offered Assange political asylum in January 2021, after a UK court denied his extradition to the United States. At the time, Obrador praised the court’s decision in Assange’s favor.

However, after winning a court battle in the United Kingdom to prevent Assange’s extradition, the US appeal to extradite him progressed last month.

After WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of pages of government documents, emails, and other communications, including those concerning possible war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, the US accuses Assange of espionage.