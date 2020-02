A worker is busy at a plant of Yihai Kerry (Harbin) Oils, Grains & Foodstuffs Industries Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 20, 2020. Some oils and grains enterprises in Heilongjiang have resumed production in an orderly manner under strict measures taken to prevent and control the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recently. (Xinhua/Wang Song)