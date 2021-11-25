Trending
Entry requirements and vaccine restrictions for children aged 12 to 15 years old are explained.

Teenagers who do not receive a second dose of the Covid vaccine are subjected to a slew of restrictions.

Here are some guidelines for traveling with your family to some of your favorite vacation spots.

Families with children aged 12 to 15 who want to go on vacation abroad face a bewildering array of restrictions for single-jabbed teenagers.

The United Kingdom is the only developed country that does not provide second vaccinations to children aged 12 and up, leaving families with a tangle of red tape and travel bans.

Furthermore, because the concept of “single vaccination status” is not accepted internationally, children aged 12 to 15 are considered unvaccinated when traveling.

Children aged 12 and up, on the other hand, will find that they are too old to be covered by the more lenient travel rules for young children traveling with parents.

Many countries that do provide vaccinations to children aged 12 and up expect visitors of the same age to be fully vaccinated as well.

In some countries, such as Germany, this can mean that unvaccinated 12 to 15-year-olds are unable to visit the country on vacation.

In other countries, such as France, it may imply regular testing while in the country in order to comply with the country’s strict Covid pass rules.

The Government, according to Paul Charles, founder of travel PR firm The PC Agency, has created a “hotchpotch of rules that continue to confuse consumers.”

Ministers should “enable a second jab to be given quickly” and “allow teenagers access to the NHS digital app so that families can enjoy a trouble-free holiday as soon as possible,” he said.

“The four UK Chief Medical Officers recommended a first dose of the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said.

“We continue to review all available evidence and heed the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization’s (JCVI) advice on the future of our Covid-19 vaccination program.”

We’ve outlined the travel rules for teenagers who want to visit some of the most popular family vacation spots below.

Unvaccinated children over the age of 12 are not permitted to participate.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who has been vaccinated.

Domestic Covid pass rules vary by state, city, or region, but most are becoming stricter as a result of a.

Germany

Entry: No entry for unvaccinated children aged 12 and over. Under-12s can enter with a vaccinated parent or guardian.

Domestic Covid pass rules: Varies by state, city or region, but getting stricter in most due to a new wave of infections. Some regions require proof of vaccination or recent recovery from virus for over-12s, and will not accept negative tests.

Malta

Entry: No entry for unvaccinated children aged 12 and over. Under-12s must enter with a vaccinated adult and take a pre-departure PCR test, within 72 hours of their departure time. Under-fives exempt.

Domestic Covid pass rules: Bars and restaurants can choose to require proof of vaccination for anyone aged 12 upwards.

Canada

Entry – No entry for unvaccinated children aged 12 and over (unless self-isolating for two weeks). Under-12s must enter with a vaccinated adult, and take a pre-departure PCR test (72 hours), plus arrival and day-eight tests provided by the Canadian government. For 14 days, children must not travel on crowded transportation or attend large crowded settings. Under-fours exempt.

Domestic Covid pass rules: Varies by province. Most mandate vaccines for public spaces.

Austria

Entry: Unvaccinated 12 to 18-year-olds can enter with a vaccinated adult from 12 December once national lockdown ends.

Domestic Covid pass rules: From 12 December an NHS Covid Pass proof of vaccination, or proof of recovery, will be mandatory for entry to any public places for all children aged 12 and over. Negative tests will not beaccepted.

France

Entry: Unvaccinated under-18s can enter with a parent/guardian.

Domestic Covid pass rules: NHS Covid Pass accepted. Children aged 12 to 15 must test regularly in lieu of Covid Pass. Antigen or PCR test is valid for 48 hours.

Italy

Entry: Proof of vaccination and PCR or antigen test (48 hours) and vaccination. Under 18s are exempt from vaccination if accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. Under-fives are exempt from testing.

Domestic Covid pass rules: NHS Covid Pass accepted. Children aged 12-15 must test regularly in lieu of Covid Pass. An antigen or PCR test is valid for 48 hours.

USA

Entry: Unvaccinated under-18s welcome but must take extra test on days three and five.

Domestic Covid pass rules: Some of the USA’s most popular states for holidaymakers, including New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, Colorado, Louisiana, and Hawaii, have vaccine mandates in place. The NHS Covid Pass is accepted as proof of vaccination domestically. However, in some states or cities children aged 12 and over must show proof of vaccination to enter public spaces, so check rules for your destination before booking.

Spain

Entry: Unvaccinated children aged 12 and over must take PCR test (72 hours).

Domestic Covid passport rules: None.

Greece

Entry: Unvaccinated over 12s must take a PCR test (72 hours) or antigen test (48 hours), or show proof of recovery.

Domestic Covid passport rules: None.

Portugal

Entry: Unvaccinated children aged 12 and over must take an antigen test (48 hours) or PCR test (72 hours).

Domestic Covid passport rules: None.

Switzerland

Entry: Unvaccinated young people aged 18 and under can enter with a parent or guardian.

Domestic Covid pass rules: NHS Covid Pass accepted. Under-18s exempt.

Ireland

Entry: As members of the Common Travel Area there are no restrictions on travel between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Domestic Covid pass rules: Yes. NHS Covid Pass accepted for adults. Children accompanied by adults are exempt.

Dubai

Entry: PCR test (72 hours). Under-12s are exempt.

Domestic Covid passport rules: None.

